News

Fiberglass boat to boost police monitoring effort

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 19, 2021 11:31 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force received a fiberglass boat from Digicel today to enhance its COVID-19 operations in monitoring borders.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu while receiving the boat from the Digicel Chief Executive says the boat will be based at Muaniweni Community Post up of the Rewa River.

Tudravu says the boat will help them improve their waterway and coastal service delivery, conduct search and rescue operations, support community policing and aid in special operations.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu [right] while receiving the boat from the Digicel CEO Farid Mohammed [Source: Fiji Police]

The boat named FPB Muaniweni CP was handed over at the Suva Yacht Club.

Digicel CEO Farid Mohammed is also urging Fijians to conform to the measures in place as authorities work towards eliminating the virus from our community and stop transmission.

