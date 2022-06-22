FIA’s digitalization process disrupted by COVID

The Fiji Institute of Accountants is working to streamline processes and increase its online presence.

This is being targeted to counter illegal activities carried out by unregistered accountants.

FIA Vice-President, Tarlochan Singh says digitalization work that began two years ago was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are also in talks with potential providers to update the whole website and also to look at a database management system to ensure all member databases are digitalized.”

Singh adds they welcome the new Chartered Accountants Act as it allows them to carry out their work efficiently.

Fijians have previously been duped by unregistered accountants for their hard-earned money, an area that remains a challenge for FIA to address.

The Fiji Institute of Accountants will be having its 50th-year celebration and pre-budget discussions with the Minister for Economy in Nadi on Saturday.