FIA to host preliminary budget forum

Fiji Institute of Accountants President Pravinesh Singh (middle).

The Fiji Institute of Accountants is looking forward to hosting a preliminary budget forum during its 50th anniversary celebrations in Nadi next week.

According to FIA President Pravinesh Singh, Attorney General and Minister of Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will lead a high-caliber panel during the forum.

“The other panelists are Reserve Bank Governor General Arif Ali, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service CEO Mark Dixon and Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham. Using our platform for this discussion makes the FIA unique as it can grow on the expertise of its professionals in one sitting.”

The FIA’s 50th anniversary celebrations will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi on June 25th.

Meanwhile, the National Budget will be announced on July 15th.