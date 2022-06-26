FIA contributions acknowledged

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has acknowledged the contribution of the Fiji Institute of Accountants over the past 50-years.

Speaking at the FIA’s 50th anniversary celebration, Sayed-Khaiyum says the organisation was instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says many small and medium enterprises were assisted by members of the FIA to access the government’s loan support.

He says over 30,000 applications were vetted, and it wouldn’t have been easy without support from FIA and other stakeholders.

‘Many of the applicants did not know how to do a cash flow, did not know how to do a cash projection, they did not have that knowledge whatsoever, and I would like to thank the FIA and the other three organizations that actually helped contribute towards the development of those cash flows and extra for these businesses.”

The other organisations that helped the government vet the application are the Fiji Chamber of Commerce, Women In Business and Fiji Employers Federation.