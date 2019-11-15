FHTA provides options for traveler to rebook

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is providing updated information and consistent communication methods to its members.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says a lot of groups who had to travel to Fiji this season have cancelled their flights as well as the hotel booking and recreational activities.

Lockington says the Association is working closely with the health and tourism ministry to ensure its members follow the necessary advisories.

“This is not limited to group travel it actually includes independent travel. What we have recommended to our members to practice and we believe the national airline is doing the same is providing options for travelers to re-book without any cancellation impact for example fees.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways will re-book impacted guests on other scheduled services and will update them about the flight changes if booked directly with the airline.

Guests booked through travel agents and third parties are encouraged to contact their respective agents.

At present, flight schedules to and from Singapore and Japan remain unchanged.