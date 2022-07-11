FHTA HOTEC returns after two years

[File Photo]

The country’s leading annual hospitality tradeshow, “Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association HOTEC”, will return after a lapse of two years.

However, the event was announced today and will take place on Denarau Island on October 27th and 28th.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says suppliers to the hospitality industry will be able to showcase their products and services.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the tradeshow incorporates all aspects of goods and services like food and beverages, equipment and supplies, furniture, hospitality technology, and more.

She adds that it will provide suppliers with an invaluable opportunity to meet potential customers, find new and much more innovative ways of doing business and enhance their reputation within tourism.

Lockington says the time is right to bring HOTEC back to the industry.

FHTA has also launched the FHTA Tourism Talanoa symposium for industry discourse.

She says FHTA is excited about the launch of the two events today and they are urging interested exhibitors to come forward as space is limited.