News

FHTA grateful for assistance

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 5:40 am

The Fiji Tourism and Hotel Association is grateful for assistance from the government that addresses challenges in the industry.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says many of these challenges came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Lockington adds that the positive response from government Ministries to bridge the gaps in the industry will enable operators to meet the demands that will come, as many counties start re-opening their borders.

Article continues after advertisement

“But what we are really appreciative of at FHTA is that the different Ministries that we are going to, to talk to about some of these challenges- they are listening. To say how can we make sure we can get back up again and start business and it’s not just Tourism, its other industries as well.”

Lockington says the skilled labour force is an area that will need to be looked at, as some who have left the hospitality industry are now employed in other areas.

She says this also creates an opportunity for new graduates to fill the gap and help contribute to growing the industry as Fiji and the world slowly open up with COVID-19.

