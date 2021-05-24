FHTA conducts COVID safe training

Hotel operators and stakeholders are currently undergoing COVID safe up training sessions.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association began its series of COVID Safe sessions in Suva for staff of tourism industry businesses and this week are will be holding sessions in Nadi.

FHTA CEO Fantasha Lockington says this training provides the skills and knowledge to implement and comply with COVID safe business protocols, providing visitors with added layers of safety during their holidays.

Lockington stressed the need to continually support the industry to practice COVID safe protocols as part of normal operations which in turn would allow more businesses to reopen, employ more Fijians, contributing as a result to Fiji’s economic recovery.

Head of Health Protection Dr Alisha Sahu Khan, with the members of the CDC and MOHMS teams, were on hand to provide the critical hands-on training for testing, compliance and updates for the online Tamanu e-reporting database used by the Health Ministry for COVID-19 that is being expanded for private labs and hotels for test reporting.

Additionally, APTC supported FHTA’s identification of tourism staff requiring enhanced training in managing difficult situations and practicing safety protocols in food and service areas, providing participants with micro-credentials that can be built on progressively.

The training is being provided in collaboration with the Australia Pacific Training Coalition and supported by the International Labour Organisation, with practical application training from the Ministry of Health and CDC teams.