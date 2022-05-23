FHTA conducts child safe tourism and respectful workplaces training

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association completed their two-day training on Child Safe Tourism and Respectful Workplaces Policies in Nadi for staff of tourism industry businesses.

The two-day training launched a month-long collaboration which will culminate in the participating businesses reporting on their new initiatives that support and promote Child Safe Tourism and Respectful Workplaces through the implementation of the new policies.

This joint training provides participants with tools to recognise, respond to, and report incidents of child exploitation and abuse within their workplaces, as well as gives them insight into the indicators and effects of domestic and sexual violence, workplace bullying and harassment and how to formulate an appropriate workplace policy to respond to this.

The two pieces of training were delivered together because of the synergies they share with similar approaches to recognizing, responding to and reporting incidents as well as raising awareness on both issues through policy development and staff and community education.

FHTA Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington stressed the need to ensure the tourism industry in Fiji was also suitably prepared to develop safety networks and appropriate policies for safeguarding tourism staff, guests and the communities tourism worked closely with.