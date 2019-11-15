FHRADC to conclude investigation of Sinu’s death

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission will soon conclude its investigation into the death of Mesake Sinu.

Sinu, a suspect in an aggravated robbery was allegedly assaulted by a group of police officers earlier this month in Nadi.

Human Rights Director, Ashwin Raj says they will be handing over their report to the police soon.

“I have every confidence in the criminal justice system that it will operate transparently and hold those responsible for this heinous act of violence to account. As you know we have nearly concluded our investigations in the death of Sinu in Nadi and we will be giving our report to the Fiji Police Force.”

An internal investigation is also being carried out by police.

It was earlier reported that Sinu died after he jumped from a double-storey building in a botched robbery attempt.

However, the post mortem examination ruled out the claims that Sinu’s death was caused by any such jump.