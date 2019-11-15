FHRADC records increase in complaints against police officers

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has recorded an increase in the number of complaints received against some police officers.

Director Ashwin Raj says the majority of these alleged incidents occur within the police station when Fijians go to register their complaints.

Raj says the Commission not only registered an increase in family law matters during the COVID-19 period but complaints were also made against some law enforcement officers.

“So we’ve actually seen a surge in domestic violence, there are a number of complaints that we’ve received in relation to people who are in conflict with the law so in relation to rights of arrests and detain persons, of course, we had to investigate incidents of torture and brutality.”

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says police intimidation will not be condoned.

“ If there’re reports against our actions at the police stations or in dealing with cases we’ve advertised that email address, we’ve advertised the name and phone number of the Director for Internal Affairs and my phone number is there as well utilize that and the divisional police commanders. And the command center of the divisions. Raise those issues and if nothing is happening there – pick up the phone and call me.”

Human Right Director Ashwin Raj says officers should ensure their actions are consistent with the constitution.

“This is why the Human Rights Commission has human rights on walls in police stations so that when police are dispensing with their mandate they can have a quick reference to say this is what section 13 of the constitution is all about. And therefore if there is any confusion they can make a quick reference to the law and say alright my actions seem to exceed this jurisdiction.”

In an effort to address this issue, the Police Force will soon launch its customer service training package.