FHRADC recommends Fiji to ratify the Optional Protocol

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has commended the government for considering the ratification of the Optional Protocol.

The Optional Protocol would serve to strengthen Fiji’s resolve to fulfil its obligations under the Conventions on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography.

The Optional Protocol criminalizes specific acts and activities that amount to the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography, whether such offences are committed domestically or transnationally or by an individual or as organized crime.

Fiji ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1993 and signed the Optional Protocol on 16 September 2005 but is yet to ratify it.

FHRADC recommends that Fiji ratify the Optional Protocol without reservations.

As of December 2019, 176 states are party to the Optional Protocol.

FHRADC Director Ashwin Raj says the ratification of the Optional Protocol will complement and strengthen Fiji’s comprehensive legal framework.