FHRADC inundated with alleged cyberbullying complaints

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 12:50 pm
Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj.

More than 20 complaints have been received of alleged cyberbullying by the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission in a week.

Director Ashwin Raj says they are now in the process of analyzing the complaints.

He says the majority of the complaints they had received were from the Central Division but they are now receiving complaints from other Divisions as well.

The complaints are about recent and old incidents.

“A lot of these instances is people who are attacking each other, bullying each other on the social media share some level of intimacy. They actually know so I suspect that there will be a surge in this sort of complaint because people are now beginning to see that institutions are capable of holding individuals to account then they feel a bit empowered. People are looking for a safe space to be able to raise these things.”

The Director adds after analyzing the complaints, they will be forwarded to the Police Cyber Crime Unit and Online Safety Commission.

 

