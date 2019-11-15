FHO has screened 716 children with disabilities

The Frank Hilton Organisation has screened 716 children under its Mobility Device Service Programme.

Executive Director Sureni Perera says this is to allow them to identify the needs of this children in terms of personal mobility.

Perera says being the first in Fiji to acquire paediatrics wheelchairs to suit young children, the Frank Hilton Organisation is also working on early intervention in ensuring that children with mobility impairments are provided with mobility devices.

“We decided to working amongst 17 special schools to date, we have screened and fitted children in Special Schools which are accessible which allow us to provide this products to them”.

Perera says the Mobility Device Service Programme is to provide specialist intermediate and complex mobility devices to children with disabilities across the country.

The Organisation has assessed 130 children and fitted 120 with proper wheelchairs with WHO guidelines.