FHL declares interim dividend

Fijian Holdings Limited has declared an interim dividend of over $1.5 million in line with the dividend policy.

This is also based on the Holding Company and the Group’s performance for the financial year ending 30th June 2022 and the first quarter of FY23 ending 30th September 2022.

Accordingly, over 1,700 FHL shareholders will receive their dividends on November 8th.

FHL Group Acting Chair, Yogesh Karan says the results for the financial year ending June 2022 show some recovery from the catastrophic impacts of COVID19.

Karan says the strategies implemented by the Board and Management of the respective companies are also showing positive results and should be the platform for sustainable growth in future.

FHL Group is in the recovery phase of its three-year strategic plan – focusing on rebuilding back stronger and correcting its investment portfolio for sustainable growth.

Karan says FHL Group’s forecast for financial year-end is positive based on the current economic activities, especially in the tourism front.

He adds the macro-economic indicators also show good growth trends for business activities.