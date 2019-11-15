FHL CEO post re-evaluated

An accountancy firm will finalize the applications this week for the chief executive officer post for the Fijian Holdings Limited company.

FHL’s Board Chair Yogesh Karan says they’ve changed a number of requirements for the position prior to advertising the vacant post.

The FHL CEO post has been vacant since December last year when the previous holder resigned.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have re-evaluated the position and change the KPIs, expectations, what’s required and this time to take the company to another height.”

Karan says the applications for the vacant FHL CEO Post closes this Friday.

The PS says he expects to get a candidates shortlist and conduct interviews by month end.