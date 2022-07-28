FHEC works to establish Mining institution

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is working closely with the Vatukoula Gold Mine to establish the Vatukoula Goldmine Technical Institution.

Director Dr.Rohit Kishore says this is to enable students fresh from high school or existing workers at the mine to gain more skills to help expand their services at the mine.

Dr. Kishore says this will also include the putting together of its curriculum.

“What my team here is doing, we now have started working with them in how to recognize and register them and they are pretty excited, they are very excited about that that they will have their own training institutions.”

According to Dr. Kishore, this is part of the inaugural Higher Education Forum, which focused on making higher education more industry-based and relevant.

The Vatukoula Goldmine Technical Institution is expected to be up and running in a few months’ time.