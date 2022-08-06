FHEC works on Forum outcomes

Compliance, registrations, curriculum review, and the need to get all higher education up to par are some of the issues the Fiji Higher Education Commission Forum will address.

Director Dr.Rohit Kishore says this is to ensure that higher institutions provide the best education to prepare Fijians for the workforce.

Dr Kishore says the Fiji Higher Education Commission is ensuring all registered institutions comply with their requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

“We looked at the types of things that the institutions have to embrace like being responsive, sustainable and relevant, these are the different panels we had, so that came out very good”

Dr. Kishore says some higher education institutions are calling for regular engagement to help the sector move forward.

The Commission has 51 registered institutions nationwide and it oversees the development and improvement of higher education in Fiji.