FHEC urges students to choose institutions wisely

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is urging first-year tertiary students to make informed decisions while choosing tertiary institutions where they wish to further their studies.

Communications Officer Epi Rawalai says they should also ensure that the programmes they choose are accredited.

Rawalai says it’s crucial for students to be aware of the accredited courses and institutions.

“Higher Education is an investment so you make an investment in education and you make sure that you are making a secure investment so that the programmes that you are taking towards the end of the course you will get a qualification that will land you a proper employment.”

Rawalai says the Commission has established a national directory which will greatly help students before choosing institutions.