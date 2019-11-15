FHEC urges graduates to take part in survey

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is calling on all 2018 graduates from all registered tertiary institutions to take part in a national survey.

FHEC Communications Officer Epineri Rawalai says the survey will build a comprehensive picture of career destinations and employment outcomes for graduates.

Rawalai says the survey will also allow Fiji to benchmark itself against other countries which monitor their graduates.

“It’s more of a social survey which captures the perspective and the current status of the recent graduates. It’s going to tell a story, what happened to graduates when they complete their study with a qualification. It’s the first time we are doing it in Fiji and the Fiji Higher Education Commission is planning to have this become an annual exercise.”

The survey also include graduates currently working overseas.

The findings will guide future policies to benefit, the government, the FHEC, tertiary institutions and graduates still looking for work.

The survey is being conducted via the FHEC website.