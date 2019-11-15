Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

FHEC urges graduates to take part in survey

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 4, 2020 7:07 am

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is calling on all 2018 graduates from all registered tertiary institutions to take part in a national survey.

FHEC Communications Officer Epineri Rawalai says the survey will build a comprehensive picture of career destinations and employment outcomes for graduates.

Rawalai says the survey will also allow Fiji to benchmark itself against other countries which monitor their graduates.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s more of a social survey which captures the perspective and the current status of the recent graduates. It’s going to tell a story, what happened to graduates when they complete their study with a qualification. It’s the first time we are doing it in Fiji and the Fiji Higher Education Commission is planning to have this become an annual exercise.”

The survey also include graduates currently working overseas.

The findings will guide future policies to benefit, the government, the FHEC, tertiary institutions and graduates still looking for work.

The survey is being conducted via the FHEC website.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.