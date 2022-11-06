FHEC refutes claims

The Fiji Higher Education Commission does not agree with claims that Fiji is losing skilled workers due to the PALM scheme and other overseas work recruitment drives.

Director, Dr. Rohit Kishore says Fiji has a very young population, and it’s better to allow them to work abroad rather than be unemployed in Fiji.

Dr Kumar says Fijians going abroad to work under schemes is a huge development for the country.

“PALM scheme is an opportunity, it’s economy growth it’s export based, it’s an outlet for our students who otherwise would be here and unemployed. We are lucky, we are a younger population and our institutions we do have the capacity of young students who we can train in this areas and have enough for us and also export knowledge in that area.”

Dr Kishore says they are working to make Fiji a knowledge hub in the Pacific by having pool-ready workers.

There are demands for more Fijians to work under various schemes overseas including Seasonal Work and the PALM scheme.

This will also increase remittances sent to Fiji by family members.