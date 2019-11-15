FHEC carries out first ever National Graduate Outcomes Survey

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is currently carrying out their first-ever national Graduate Outcomes Survey.

FHEC Communications Officer Epineri Rawalai says the national GOS is part of the Commission’s priorities in working towards developing linkages to employment.

Rawalai says the outcome of the survey will also provide an important measure of the effectiveness and performance of the government’s significant investments in higher education and will inform future policy formation.

Rawalai says graduates of 2018 from registered Higher Education Institutions and government-funded Institutions like the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development (CATD), Nadave, can take part in this inaugural survey.

The GOS is part of the activities under the Higher Education Improvement Project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) New Zealand.

The survey is live and graduates can visit https://www.fhec.org.fj/graduate-outcome-survey/ to check their eligibility and take part in the survey.