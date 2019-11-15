Home

FFA Ministers meeting begins today

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 6, 2020 6:08 am
Director-General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen. [Source: tunapacific.org]

The first-ever Forum Fisheries Committee Ministerial meeting to be held online opens today.

The impacts of COVID-19 on the regional tuna fishery will be at the top of the agenda.

The 17th FFC Ministers meeting is occurring virtually, due to travel restrictions arising from the pandemic.

Fisheries Ministers will consider ways in which FFA can provide further assistance around the Observer Programme, including how observer livelihood can be sustained as well as Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) support, and national economic impact assessments.

Director-General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen says the pandemic has had a significant impact on the work of member countries, particularly around Monitoring, Control and Surveillance.

Dr Tupou-Roosen adds that while the pandemic has been extremely challenging, it has also given members and the Secretariat a chance to reflect on how they can consolidate approaches to fisheries issues.

 

