128,000 FNPF members to retire with no pension

128,000 Fijians retiring in the next 10 years will not have enough savings in their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says these Fijians make up the sixty-six percent of members who will retire within 10 years.

Koroi says these individuals have balances below $10,000 as of last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is a huge concern for the Fund.

“This 128,000 won’t have enough money to take a pension, they will make a full withdrawal or withdrew their money and then wait for the government when they turn 65. So it’s a huge cost to look for these people and the idea today is to bring this issue to your attention as stakeholders to start talking about what are some of the things that can be done.”

Koroi says there are also an estimated 125,000 workers in the informal employment sector who will add to this burden as they are not covered under any scheme.