Fewer applications for road death compensation

About fifty percent of the 38 road death cases this year have resulted in applications for compensation with the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says the figure has dropped compared to the 63 applications received last year.

Akbar adds the applications being processed include employment and school accident cases.

“For motor vehicle accidents we looking at about 1,600 that are being processed, for employment accidents we looking at about 947 that are being processed, and for schools, it’s a 125. The reason those under process either we are waiting for documentation from the applicants or we waiting for the injury to assist.”

$15.5 million has been paid out by the ACCF since January 2018.