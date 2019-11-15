Few schools yet to be rebuilt after TC Winston: Akbar

A few schools in the Northern Division have yet to be rebuilt following the destruction caused by TC Winston almost four years ago.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar admits, they are behind in the rehabilitation for some buildings in certain schools and they are on the verge of construction.

Akbar confirms, rehabilitation works will start at Yacata Primary School on Yacata Island and Kocoma Village School in Qamea, Taveuni in the next two weeks.

She also confirms that works at Laucala District School in Taveuni have also started.

The Ministry of Education was allocated $35 million this financial year for schools rehabilitation.