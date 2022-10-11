Few days remain to apply for PM’s International Business Awards

Aspiring and established businesses as well as organizations have only four days to apply for the 2022 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

This award recognizes Fijian businesses and entrepreneurs who have contributed to Fiji’s economy through innovation, resilience, and commitment.

Investment Fiji Manager Marketing and Communications Shireen Shivan says they are overwhelmed with the high calibre of applications received so far, and the organization is calling on other applicants to share their extraordinary business journey to be recognized with Fiji’s most prestigious business award.

“As the organizers of this award, we are fully aware that it is never too easy to do business, especially with what we have faced in the past two years due to the global pandemic. So, we urge you to take a few minutes and reflect on the journey that you have come across and allow us to celebrate your success. “

The 2022 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards features 17 awards in 13 different categories, with the introduction of three new categories: Excellence in Outsourcing Award, Best Crisis Recovery Initiative Award, and the PHAMA Plus Agribusiness Innovation Challenge.

Applications for the 2022 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards will close this Friday.