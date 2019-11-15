Feud over Patterson Shipping charter to Rotuma

Patterson Brothers Shipping had today responded to complaints about a recent chartered tour to Rotuma, where more than a hundred visitors were not able to return.

The company took 254 people to Rotuma on December 14th, to return on the 3rd of this month, however only part of the group made it back.

General Manager, David Patterson says some of the passengers were at the jetty on time while others were late, and those who did not arrive on time could not board because the vessel could not berth again due to deteriorating weather.

He adds they can’t understand why other passengers were late to the jetty since adds the leader of the group, Sylvia Joe was on time and boarded with about 100 passengers.

Patterson confirms the captain of the MV Spirit of Love made the call that it was too risky to berth again especially not knowing when the remaining passengers would arrive.

The coordinator of the Juju Christmas trip, Sylvia Joe argues that Patterson Shipping failed to fulfil its charter agreement when it left part of the group behind on Rotuma.

“I was totally gutted and I could see all the people at the wharf and I knew things were not right with people. Later on I heard people were crying and cursing me because they’re way of thinking is I took off and left them behind. I understand the Captain’s safety of passengers which I totally agree with him but my point is I want him to fulfil the charter, I want him to hang around but I think the bottom line here is they don’t have the adequate ropes to actually moore properly.

The remaining passengers were picked up by another shipping company and will arrive in Suva tomorrow.