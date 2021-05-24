Home

News

Unscrupulous traders warned

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 4:40 pm
The Consumer Council received 535 complaints between November to January last year worth over seven-hundred ninety-six thousand dollars.[File photo]

Despite various warnings and awareness campaigns some traders are still caught cheating and taking advantage of vulnerable customers.

The Consumer Council of Fiji received 535 complaints between November to January last year worth over seven-hundred ninety-six thousand dollars.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the campaign to take unethical traders to the task will continue into the New Year, as many parents will start preparing their children for the re-opening of schools.

“The Council has already set up a “Festive Surveillance Campaign” whereby a team is going around in supermarkets and other businesses for spot checks – which will continue until after New Year’s.”

The council is also conducting trader visits based on consumer complaints to weed out any unscrupulous practices in the marketplace.

Shandil adds Fijians need to be assertive, demand quality, and not settle for what is given.

 

