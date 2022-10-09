Festival commended for initiating health-based projects

The Festival of the Friendly North has always yielded immense results in the form of various landmark health-based projects.

Officially opening the 2022 Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North last night, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete commended the Committee for the initiatives which has helped the health sector in the Northern Division.

Some of the projects undertaken by the Festival Committee include the construction of the Northern Fitness Centre, the Labasa Children’s Park, the Northern Dialysis Centre, the Northern

Article continues after advertisement

Cardiac Centre, upgrading of the Labasa Hospital General Outpatient Department and the Lekutu Health Centre project.

All projects cost a little over half a million dollars.

Dr Waqainabete says this year, the Committee is looking to allocate more funds to upgrade the Dialysis Centre in Labasa.

The Northern Dialysis Centre project started in 2013 and was completed in 2015 with a total cost of $280,000.

According to the Minister for Health, there are four dialysis machines operational and the cost of dialysis is the cheapest in the whole of Fiji.

Meanwhile, the theme of the Festival is ‘A Healthy and Prosperous North.’

It is being held after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 Queen Contestants and four King contestants are vying for the crown this year.

Dr Waqainabete told the contestants to take their time to enjoy their participation and learn all they can.

The festival ends on October 15th.