Fertilizer and pesticide market under investigation

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is continuing its investigation into the fertilizer and pesticide market.

The Commission started an investigation following concerns about the pricing practices of the traders.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have investigated 48 traders in the country.

He adds that several of them have been brought in for caution interviews.

“Two matters were minor breaches and they have been issued with caution letters, eight matters have been referred to our legal department for review and possible charges to be laid while 12 matters are currently with the investigating team, and they are investigating and collecting team further investigation and documents before we do press charges.”

Abraham stresses that their team will constantly follow up with monitoring activities to ensure that businesses engage in fair trade and that customers are shielded from unfair business practices.