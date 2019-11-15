Feroz Gulam Mohammed arrested by Police

Police has confirmed that it has taken in former National Federation Party provisional candidate Feroz Gulam Mohammed.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed to FBC News that Mohammed is being questioned about several social media posts.

It is believed that Mohammed is being represented by Legal Aid, whose Director Shahin Ali, was at the end of a Facebook attack by Mohammed only yesterday.

The timber merchant who has businesses in Fiji and New Zealand, was last year under investigation after he posted on his social media about a coup, which is believed to be the basis of this arrest.

Mohammed had last September posted on his Facebook page that it was the best time for the military to do a coup as most of the top members of Government were away.

Stay with us for more on this story.