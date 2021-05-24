Home

FEO will work closely with Facebook

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 3:36 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office will work closely with social media giant Facebook to filter misinformation.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office will work closely with social media giant Facebook to filter misinformation.

Saneem says similar collaboration was present in the last General Election.

Very recently, the FEO wrote to Facebook regarding a misleading post by the page One Mind, One Goal.

The misleading post about voter registration in school was removed yesterday morning.

“The Fijian Elections Office has worked closely with Facebook. We worked with them in 2018 and we will work with them in 2022 to ensure that we are able to filter information which are incorrect around elections, particularly the ones that will mislead voters around election.”

Saneem has the power to issue notices under Section 144A of the Electoral Act 2014 to anyone who tends to misguide voters as the country prepares for the election.

 

