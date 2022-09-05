FEO will ensure accurate reporting by media

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

As preparations get underway for the 2022 General Election, keeping the public informed will be critical.

The Fiji Elections Office will be monitoring media reporting to ensure accurate and critical information is being disseminated to the public.

As part of the FEO’s media watch and analysis of coverage in the lead-up to this year’s election, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says there are mechanisms in place to provide clarifications and ensure the information is correct.

He says these include holding press conferences, going LIVE on Facebook for the public to watch the full announcements, issuing press statements and answering queries by the media.

Saneem says the FEO is also providing training to the media.

“We also have mechanisms to assist the media with clarifications. Sometimes the media goes back and they ask some questions to understand the story better before they publish it and lastly the Fijian Elections Office does scrutiny of the reporting.”

The Fijian Media Association says it has no issues and supports the decision by the Fijian Elections Office to have a media watch and analysis of coverage in the lead-up to the election.

The FMA says the media continues to strive for accuracy and balance and where it has fallen short, it will take responsibility.