News

FEO VoterCard portal now active

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 3, 2021 12:05 pm
Supervisor of elections Mohammed Saneem

An online portal for Fijians to access their VoterCard number is now active.

The Fijian Elections Office launched the portal today in response to a large number of requests for VoterCard numbers by people trying to access government’s COVID-19 aid initiatives.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says the online portal is secure, and allows registered Fijians to access their details anywhere in the country.

The portal on the FEO website requires individuals to enter their name as on the VoterCard as well as their date of birth.

Saneem has assured that the service is secure, and is the best alternative because the FEO cannot give out VoterCard details over the phone.

