FEO upping election preparation says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian Elections Office is working around the clock to provide the most convenient general election this year.

Bainimarama stated on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita that this includes voter registration drives, election awareness, and ensuring eligible Fijians vote during the election.

Bainimarama says they are reaching out to maritime and remote areas to ensure that no one misses out, especially during the registration drive.

“The FEO is expecting either an increase or a decrease in the names registered under the National Register of Voters. This will continue until the Writ Day. The increase and decrease in names depends on the death of registered voters, and the registration of new voters.”

Bainimarama says the Fijian Elections Office will continue to work with relevant agencies to ensure that they prepare well for election day.

The FEO has 1470 polling venues. 630 are for pre-poll and 840 are for Election Day.

There are currently seven registered political parties.