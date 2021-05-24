Home

FEO to train staff in Vanua Levu

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 7:10 am

The Fijian Elections Office will train more staff in Vanua Levu as soon as travel restrictions ease.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they can train staff in a short time.

Saneem says a training team is expected to travel to Vanua Levu as work towards the 2022 General Election gains momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is not something we want to do online and conduct an online session so of course, we want to have about 50 teams in Vanua Levu which means 50 staff.”

Saneem says they also hope to open up registration centers in Vanua Levu.

“As soon as restrictions are lifted we will be flying a team across so we can train more staff and we will be opening up more voter registration centers on the island of Vanua Levu. This will include.”

Nabouwalu, Savusavu and of course, Labasa town for a much bigger set up for voters

Saneem adds the voter registration drive in Suva started with 20 employees, but that’s increased to 100.

More voter registration centers are expected to open from this week.

 

