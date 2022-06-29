FEO to serve notice to Shah directly

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office will be directly serving a Section 144 notice to Fiji Labour Party representative, Haroon Ali Shah.

The notice requires Shah to correct a statement he issued on May 18th, 2022 during a FLP rally, in relation to tender procurement practices of the government.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this action has been taken because FLP leader, Mahendra Chaudhry has refuse to cooperate in serving the notice to Shah, despite having his full contact details.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says it is unfortunate that Fiji Labour Party fails or refuses to carry out an important function under the law.

He says FEO will continue to monitor the campaign practices of all political parties and instances such as the one regarding Shah, will be dealt with, in accordance with the law.

Section 144A (4) of the Electoral Act states that any person or political party that contravenes this section commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.