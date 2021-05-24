Home

FEO to round off registration by April 2022

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 6:10 am

The Fijian Elections Office plans to round off their community voter registration drive before April 2022.

This week FEO exceeded its voter engagement target with more than 80,000 people coming in for services.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they eventually plan to reach every village and settlement in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll be ticking them off one by one to make sure that by the end of April next year we would have covered all parts of Fiji.”

July 2022 is the earliest that an election can be held, and with an April deadline, the FEO is giving itself enough time to conduct a national registration drive.

Meanwhile, the Matani tikina o Tavuki in Kadavu, Sailasa Boteanakadavu says people across the 11 villages in Tavuki are eagerly awaiting the FEO’s arrival.

“In my opinion, the FEO should visit the various villagers because we find it challenging coming to the city. This visit will ensure that villagers abide by the new electoral laws.”

At the end of its ad hoc registration drive, the FEO captured 80,100 people who came forward for various services.

The FEO is racing against time to ensure that all Fijians register ahead of the General Elections next year.

 

