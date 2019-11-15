FEO to roll out nationwide voter survey

The Fijian Elections Office will roll-out a nationwide voter survey to gauge the views of Fijians and their expectations on the 2022 general election.

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says the survey will help his team to have a comprehensive understanding of voter turnout based on the 2018 election.

He adds the findings will assist the office enhance services and develop effective, targeted strategies leading up to the 2022 General Elections.

Saneem says a new voter survey app has been developed and will be used for the survey with an assurance from the Supervisor of Elections that the entire process is apolitical.

“At this point, I also wanted to mention that the survey questions will be recorded on a separate database whereas your voter data will be recorded on a separate database. This is to ensure that there is anonymity in terms of the references that we receive. However, it is necessary for us to get your voter card number so that we can establish whether you fall in the category of voters that voted or voters that didn’t vote.”

An estimated 300 external workers are expected to participate in the survey that will first roll-out in the Central Division before branching out to other divisions.

“We’ll be commencing the project from the 28th of this month. So those who are externally recruited will be starting the project on the said date and voter survey project will conclude at the end of October.”

Saneem says they are expected to finalize a comprehensive report and submit it to the Electoral Commission towards the end of the year.

The Commission will then give necessary directives for the next general elections.