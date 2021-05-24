FEO to increase voter registration teams in Suva

The Fijian Elections Office is looking to increase its personnel on the ground with regards to Voter Registration Drive in urban centers around the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says that while registrations continue in the Western and Northern Divisions, the FEO will beef up its teams in the Central Division, which has the highest number of voters.

“We had 10 teams that will be placed in various locations in Suva and we are looking at increasing that to 15 teams from tomorrow so that we have maximum reach for voters.”

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says from today in Suva, voter registration teams will be in various locations along the Lami- Nausori corridor.