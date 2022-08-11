FEO to implement new initiatives for Voter Inclusion

[Photo: Supplied]

The Supervisor of Elections held discussions with the Elections Disability Access Working Group this morning.

During the meeting key issues that the Group had raised in preparation for the 2022 General Election were discussed.

As a result, the Fijian Elections Office will prepare and place, in every Polling Station in Fiji, an A4 sized Voter Instruction Booklet for visually impaired persons.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this Booklet will contain fonts in larger size so as to enable them to exercise their Right to Vote in an informed manner.

Secondly, the FEO will also be providing the Fiji Society for the Blind with a list of all the candidates in the election and their numbers so that they can prepare this in braille for all of their members.

Saneem says additionally, the FEO will also conduct a Community Elections Advocates Training of Trainers with members of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, so that they can create awareness for their members in preparing them for the election.

He adds that they are trying to ensure that as far as practicable, the FEO in collaboration with Group prepares a General Election that is accessible by all members of the public.

Saneem says this will in turn boost the confidence in elections with people from all parts of society.