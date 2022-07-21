FEO to financially audit Unity Fiji Party

The Unity Fiji Party is yet to respond to the allegations noted by its former General Secretary Satish Kumar in his resignation letter.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says Kumar had informed the Fijian Elections Office about his resignation.

He said Kumar had claimed that financial mismanagement existed in the party.

“These are things that the registrar is now noting. And we might even audit the party going into next month just to see whether the allegations are correct because I feel that there is no point in waiting for the end of the year for the origin of accounts to come where the misuse is happening right now.”

Saneem says it is imperative for political parties to ensure that their financial accounts are audited and that it is properly disclosed.

In response, Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says Kumar did not lodge a formal complaint to the FEO against the party.

“His letter is a resignation letter. His views are in that letter. It is not a formal complaint and so we do not have to respond to anyone.”

The FEO had stated that it might need to financially audit some political parties and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will also be involved if the need arises.