FEO to conduct home visits

The Fijian Elections Office will be conducting home visits for voter registration after receiving about 549 requests.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is for individuals who cannot visit Voter Services Centres due to sickness or infirmity.

“We will be continuously covering more of these requests in due course as our teams pull back from the ad hoc voter services, we will have more teams to cover up in these areas and the people”.

As of the end of October, the FEO has served 66,105 voters.

9,803 were new registrations and 56, 302 Fijians updated their details on VoterCards.