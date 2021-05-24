Home

FEO to begin recruitment process tomorrow

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:28 pm
Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office will be recruiting up to 17,000 Election Officials with the first of three phases starting tomorrow.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they will first target people who have already worked in the 2018 General Election.

Applicants can enter their details online so the FEO is able to update its records.

Saneem says phase two will begin in January for those who have not worked for the FEO previously.

“Appointment of staff at the FEO is based on merits and all persons who will submit their details during the first phase or apply to work for us during the second phase will undergo a merits-based assessment so that we can determine who, based on merits, will be operating the polling stations come the 2022 General Election.”

Details of the third phase will be announced once the first two are complete.

Saneem adds the FEO will determine the number of polling stations and the number of staff needed once the voter numbers are confirmed.

Salary scales for Elections Officials are similar to that of 2018.

