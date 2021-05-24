FEO to begin business house registration drive

The Fijian Elections Office will begin the Business House Voter Registration Drive from 28 February.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says business houses will need to book a slot using the Fijian Elections Office.

There will be two slots available on weekdays, for businesses with five employees or more.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem adds businesses can book for multiple locations if they have branches around the country.

Those registering will have to produce a copy of their birth certificate.