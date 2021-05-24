FEO terminates MoU, International IDEA defends report

The Fijian Elections Office has this afternoon revealed that it is terminating a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweden based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

This is the result of a report by International IDEA on political financing in Fiji.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says given the political nature of the report, the FEO can no longer maintain official links with the international body.

“The organization in response to questions from FBC News says by nature, any research on political finance is political, but stresses that its report on Fiji is not party political, nor leaning to any ideology”.

International IDEA goes on to say that there is lack of significant literature on political financing in Fiji and in some cases, researchers referenced media reports.