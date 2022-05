[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office will be in New Zealand from Thursday to conduct voter registration.

This will continue until May 25th, when the FEO teams will be travelling to venues in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.

Meanwhile, the FEO teams provided voter services to 198 Fijians on Day Two of the Voter Registration Drive in Australia yesterday.

On day one, the team served 86 people.



