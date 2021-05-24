FEO takes an inclusive approach in delivering services

The Fijian Elections Office is taking an inclusive approach as it will soon begin its recruitment drive to include people with disabilities.

The FEO signed Terms of Reference with the Pacific Disability Forum and National Council for Persons with Disabilities today that will ensure disabled people are also part of the election process.

As the FEO continues its preparation for the 2022 General Election, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says they are also mindful of the need to provide ease of accessibility for those in need.

“What we will be doing is that based on that Terms of Reference, we will be collaborating with them to look at various election operations and we will be improving those election operations in terms of accessibility and inclusivity so that persons in these organizations and disabled people generally can benefit or can receive electoral processes just as any ordinary citizen will be receiving it so we are trying to make it all fair and more accessible.”

National Council for Persons with Disabilities’ Executive Director, Lemeki Cagialau says providing equal access to voters and FEO services is a show of respect to disabled people and their civic rights.

The FEO is working to re-establish its commitment and ensure persons with disabilities can cast their vote and exercise their political rights in the 2022 General Election.