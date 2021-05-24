FEO surpasses registration target

The Fijian Elections Office has surpassed its 100,000 Registration target within the first 46 days of the drive.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they’ve registered a total of 100,362 people with new voter cards, of which 13,327 are new registrations and 87,035 people have updated to voter card 2.0.

Saneem says they have received 145 applications for name changes of which 32 are males and 113 are females.

He adds so far they have assisted 99 Fijians in terms of their name changes.

The SOE says they have opened an office in Levuka which is situated at the Provincial Administrator’s Office in Totogo lane.